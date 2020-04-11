Carrie Symonds sent Boris Johnson daily letters while in intensive care

Carrie Symonds sent letters to Boris Johnson every day while he was in intensive care. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Boris Johnson's fiancée Carrie Symonds sent the prime minister daily letters and baby scan pictures to cheer him up while he was in intensive care.

The UK leader has not seen his partner since he was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in London with coronavirus, according to a report in The Sun newspaper.

Ms Symonds - who has also displayed coronavirus-like symptoms - sent Mr Johnson daily updates as he battled Covid-19, including pictures of their unborn child who she is set to give birth to in two months' time.

The concerned environmentalist was "urging Boris to get well" for the sake of their baby, a source told the newspaper.

Mr Johnson, 55, was moved back to a separate ward on Thursday after spending three nights in intensive care.

A No 10 spokesman has since confirmed that the prime minister is able to take short walks as he begins his road to recovery.

Carrie Symonds has also been displaying coronavirus-like symptoms. Picture: PA

“He has spoken to his doctors and thanks the whole clinical team for the incredible care he has received," the spokesman said.

“His thoughts are with those affected by this terrible disease.”

During his time in intensive care, the UK leader reportedly watched films to keep himself entertained, including Lord Of The Rings.

A Downing Street source said British comedy classic Withnail & I was also among those Mr Johnson re-visited, while he watched Love Actually for the first time.

Other Hollywood pictures loaded on to an iPad for Boris by No 10 staff included Groundhog Day and Home Alone.

He has also been completing Sudoku puzzles to keep busy and has thousands of 'Get Well' cards boxed up and ready to read.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is currently deputising for the UK leader as sources suggest he could be out of action for up to a month.

Mr Johnson's father, Stanley Johnson, has called for his son to "take time" to get better.

Speaking on Friday, the former MEP said: "He must rest up. I don't think you can say this is out of the woods now.

"He has to take time. I cannot believe you can walk away from this and get straight back to Downing Street and pick up the reins without a period of readjustment."

