Celebrities join Global in applauding NHS workers: Tonight at 8pm

By Nick Hardinges

Celebrities have joined all of us here at LBC News and Global in the weekly #ClapForOurCarers where we celebrate our NHS heroes.

Ellie Goulding, Roman Kemp, Paloma Faith and many others will be joining us all here at LBC News and our sister stations across Global in applauding the country's NHS staff at 8pm tonight.

The nation has come together every Thursday for the last two weeks to clap for those working on the frontline in the battle against coronavirus.

Across the UK, Brits have stood and clapped outside their front doors, banged pots and pans while leaning out their windows, or set off fireworks in their back gardens to celebrate the hard work and dedication of NHS workers.

Please join us at 8pm this evening in applauding the heroes who put their lives on the line to save our lives.

Thank you to everyone working for the NHS, working in care homes, working in prisons, helping those at home and anyone else working to keep the country moving during this battle.