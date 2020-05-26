Chancellor Rishi Sunak set to stop new entrants to furlough scheme

26 May 2020, 19:34

Rishi Sunak is set to make the announcements this week
Rishi Sunak is set to make the announcements this week. Picture: PA
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to announce this week that companies will soon be banned from adding new employees to the government furlough scheme.

Rishi Sunak is set to unveil details of the contributions the government will require from employers for the extension of the job retention scheme from the start of August.

According to the Financial Times, he is also expected to unveil the rules on extending it to furloughed employees returning to work part-time.

In order to prevent companies from furloughing full-time workers and bringing them back part-time, the Chancellor is expected to set a cut-off date for employees joining the scheme.

The government furlough scheme, which was created to mitigate the financial effects of coronavirus on UK businesses, is currently subsidising the wages of more than one in five British workers, meaning the government is paying the wages of 6.3 million people.

Under the Job Retention Scheme, 80 per cent of an employee's wages are paid by the state - up to a maximum of £2,500 a month.

The initiative has cost £8 billion so far.

Earlier this month, the Chancellor announced that the UK government furlough scheme will be extended until the end of October, with workers continuing to receive 80 per cent of their wages until August.

At the time, Mr Sunak explained: "From August to October, the scheme will continue for all sectors and regions of the UK but with greater flexibility to support the transition back to work.

"Employers currently using the scheme will be able to bring furloughed employees back to work part-time and start sharing the cost with the government of paying people's salaries."

It has been reported that the Chancellor is considering how to wind down the Government's coronavirus furlough scheme as concerns over spiralling costs rise.

Concerns have been raised over the cost of the coronavirus wage scheme with the Chancellor planning to scale back the scheme from July.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Coronavirus – Tue May 26, 2020

Hancock responds to pressure to query if childcare travel fines should stand
Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings

Tory pressure on Johnson mounts over Cummings’ lockdown actions
SpaceX

SpaceX launch: When is it and how can you watch it?

Anna shared her story on Instagram

Love Island’s Anna Vakili speaks out after 'violent attack' in Hyde Park
Rider and child

Shocking image shows father riding bike with child allegedly balanced on lap
The fight broke out at Viking Bay near Broadstairs, Kent

Mass brawl breaks out between sunbathers on packed Kent beach