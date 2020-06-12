Four charged with assault, including boy, 13, after 'sickening' attack on police officers

Video of the incident went viral on social media, and was described as 'sickening' by the home secretary. Picture: Twitter

By Rachael Kennedy

Three men and a 13-year-old boy have been charged with assaulting emergency workers after a "sickening" attack on police officers in east London.

All four were arrested after video of the incident circulated widely on social media this week, and are due to appear in court later today.

Three suspects, aged 13, 20 and 38, were arrested shortly after the incident on Frampton Park Road in Hackney on Wednesday.

A 34-year-old man was arrested the following day.

Good morning, It’s pleasing to report that following an investigation into Tuesday’s incident in Frampton Park Road, three men and a 13 yr old boy have been charged with assaulting emergency workers. They will attend court today. Thank you so much for your messages of support — Hackney Police (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MPSHackney) June 12, 2020

Eyewitness footage of the incident showed a police officer grappling with a man on the floor as he tried to make an arrest.

Another officer then attempts to intervene, but several people filming the incident on their mobile phones are seen shoving her away.

One of the people is also seen dancing and taking a selfie in front of the scene.

Both officers, who sustained minor injuries, had initially stopped to help after they were flagged down by a member of the public who said they have been assaulted - before pointing toward the suspects.

After announcing that four arrests had now been made, Detective Chief Superintendent Marcus Barnett said: “Two of my officers were horrifically attacked having tried to undertake a very lawful and necessary arrest on the street.

“They were subjected to violence which has been seen by thousands of people and is completely unacceptable.

“Fortunately both of the officers are well – cuts and bruises and are obviously shocked, as are all their colleagues and I.

“And I just want to say that we’ve done an amazing job - four arrests we’ve made and an investigation ongoing.

“Attacking police officers in London and anywhere else is completely unacceptable and can never be right in society’s eyes and it must stop.”

In a tweet, Home Secretary Priti Patel said the incident was a "sickening, shocking and disgraceful attack" as the footage went viral on social media.

She added: "My thoughts are with the outstanding @metpoliceuk officers who were subject to this disgusting violent attack."

Superintendent Martin Rolston said the incident was '"truly shocking" and served as a reminder of the dangers officers can face.

He said: "My officers went to the assistance of a member of the public - who asked for their help - after stating that they had been assaulted. What happened next is a reminder of the risks our officers take whilst going about their duties.

"It is fortunate that their injuries are not more serious. There is no place for this level of violence on our streets."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan also condemned the "disgraceful attack," and said a "debt of gratitude" was owed to the two officers who had been set upon as they tried to help a member of the public.

He added: "Attacks on our police will not be tolerated. I urge anyone with information to come forward to ensure the perpetrators of this disgusting attack feel the full force of the law."