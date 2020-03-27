Chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty self isolating after ‘experiencing symptoms’ of Covid-19

Professor Chris Whitty is self isolating with symptoms consistent with the virus. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

England's chief medical officer is taking steps to self isolate after displaying symptoms of coronavirus.

Professor Chris Whitty said he was experiencing symptoms of the disease in an update posted online today. He has carried out multiple press conferences alongside the prime minister in recent days.

In a brief statement to Twitter, the 53-year-old said: "After experiencing symptoms compatible with COVID-19 last night, in line with the guidance, I will be self-isolating at home for the next seven days.

"I will be continuing to advise the Government on the medical response to Coronavirus, supported by my deputies."

It comes after both Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock said they have tested positive for the illness.

The prime minister said on Friday he had been experiencing "mild" symptoms earlier in the weeks, and would now be working remotely from Downing Street.

He confirmed he would still lead the nation's fight against the virus, despite being in self isolation.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Matt Hancock also confirmed his diagnosis via Twitter.

He said: "Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus. I‘ve tested positive."

"Fortunately for me the symptoms so far have been very mild so I've been able to carry on with the work driving forward the UK response."

Also on Friday, the UK's death toll to the disease jumped by 181 - meaning 759 people have now lost their lives.

Nearly 15,000 people have tested positive out of a total of 113,777 tests being carried out.