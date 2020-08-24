Breaking News

Four teens arrested after 12-year-old boy stabbed in back in Essex

The boy was found with a knife wound to his back in Mayfair Avenue, Pitsea. Picture: Google Street View

By Megan White

Four people have been arrested after a 12-year-old boy suffered knife wounds to his back in Essex.

Emergency services rushed to Mayfair Avenue in Pitsea around 2pm on Monday after reports that a 12-year-old boy had been assaulted.

He was airlifted to hospital with a knife wound to his back. His injury was described as serious but not life-threatening.

A girl and three boys, all aged 14, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remain in custody for questioning.

Officers believe they are all known to each other.

A police spokesperson said: "We have made four arrests following an assault on a boy in Pitsea.

"We shortly after 1.55pm today, Monday 24 August, with reports a 12-year-old boy had been assaulted in Mayfair Avenue.

Detective Inspector Stewart Eastbrook said: “This was a nasty incident on a young boy and our officers were on scene quickly to carry out enquiries and a search of the area.

“We are continuing to piece together information to establish the circumstances behind the incident and we believe those involved are known to each other.

“Officers remain in the area speaking to witnesses and gathering information to help with our investigation, and we’d like to thank members of the public who have spoken to us already.

“There were a number of people in the area at the time and we’d like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has any mobile phone or CCTV footage that could help us with our enquiries.

“I know this incident is very concerning for local residents and I would ask anyone with concerns or information to please speak to officers who are at the scene and on patrol in the area.”

East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS) confirmed that paramedics had attended the scene in Pitsea, Basildon.

A spokesman for the EEAS said: "An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to an address in Pitsea following reports that a child had been stabbed.

"One boy with stab wounds was transported by air ambulance to the Royal London Hospital."