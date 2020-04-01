Children asked to draw rainbows to brighten up NHS Nightingale Hospital

Homemade rainbow signs are stuck in the windows of homes as the UK adjusts to life under the Coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty

By Tobi Akingbade

Children across the country are being asked to help brighten up the wards at the new temporary hospital being built due to the coronavirus outbreak by drawing rainbows.

The NHS Nightingale Hospital is due to open this week despite building work only starting last Wednesday.

The 4,000-bed temporary facility at the ExCel convention centre, in east London, is split into more than 80 wards containing 42 beds each and will become one of the biggest hospitals in the world, according to its chief operating officer Natalie Forrest.

Now, a new project is calling on children across the nation to provide some colourful artwork to decorate the facility.

Schoolchildren are being urged to produce A4 pieces, featuring a rainbow and any positive messages “of hope”, which will cover the walls of the hospital in effort to lift the mood as the hospital staff work hard in the fight against coronavirus.

In order to keep the art-work germ-free, artist are being asked to laminate their drawings if they can.

In a Facebook post, the Rainbows for Nightingale project said: "Thank you for all your amazing love and sharing of this post overnight- it’s going to be so so incredible to see all your amazing rainbows.

"There’s a couple of things we wanted to clarify about our project.

"I want to give a massive shout out to the team of NHS workers (mainly front line) who are helping by laminating all your pictures on their days off or leave making sure they are super careful to protect themselves too.

"The Clinical lead and Chief Executive have been behind us all the way and we wanted to thank them too for helping us to make this possible.

We’ve had the most amazing heart warming response overnight to our campaign to decorate the walls of NHS Nightingale! THANK YOU ALL so much!!! Keep them coming xx pic.twitter.com/7F3ZqFX5My — Rainbows for NHS Nightingale (@RainbowsNhs) April 1, 2020

"The pictures are being laminated to make sure they can be cleaned easily at same time as cleaning the rest of the wall so no extra work involved.

"We’re only 2 days into setting up so will pop back soon to tell you more about the amazing people and companies that are helping us.

"And again thank you to all of you for your positivity, sharing and getting the word out. We are hoping to get the first batch of Rainbows in today, ready for the first patients and staff."

The NHS Nightingale Hospital facility will be used to treat Covid-19 patients who have been transferred from other intensive care units (ICU) across London.

This comes as the Department of Health also said that, as of 9am on April 1, a total of 152,979 people have been tested of which 29,474 tested positive.

Some 2,352 patients had died in hospital after testing positive for the virus as of 5pm on Tuesday, the Department of Health said, up by 563 from 1,789 the day before.

It comes as Downing Street said more than 2,000 NHS staff have been tested for coronavirus as the Government faces intense scrutiny over its policy on testing.

Contributors are asked to send their drawings to one of the following regional centres:

SOUTH WEST:

Rainbows for Nightingale Flat 4 3 Quenneys Close Gloucester GL4 6LU

LONDON:

Rainbows for Nightingale Touchwood Little Green Lane Farnham GU9 8TF

WEST MIDLANDS:

Rainbows for Nightingale 25 Gainsbrook Cresent Norton Canes Staffordshire WS11 9TN

EAST OF ENGLAND:

Rainbows for Nightingale 31 Lynn Road Terrington St Clement Norfolk PE34 4JU

NORTH WEST:

Rainbows for Nightingale 36 Kerry Close Barwell Leicestershire LE9 8HT

EAST MIDLANDS:

Rainbows for Nightingale 21 Fane Close Stamford PE9 1HG

NORTH EAST:

Rainbows for Nightingale 6 Bluebell Grove Woodville Swadlincote South Derbyshire DE11 8FY

SOUTH EAST:

Rainbows for Nightingale 24 Pullman Close Ramsgate Kent CT12 6BT

YORKSHIRE AND HUMBERSIDE:

Rainbows for Nightingale 97 Doveside Drive Darfield Barnsley S73 9NW

ANY OTHER LOCATION INCLUDING WALES AND SCOTLAND:

Rainbows for Nightingale 59 Sutherland Grove London SW18 5QP