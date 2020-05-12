Cinema chain will 'physically isolate family groups' to reopen in July

12 May 2020, 10:23 | Updated: 12 May 2020, 10:27

The chain will introduce social distancing
The chain will introduce social distancing. Picture: Vue
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Cinema chain Vue, one of Europe’s largest, has revealed some of the measures it will take when it reopens its doors in the UK as lockdown restrictions are relaxed.

The cinema operator said it “welcomes” the government’s plan to open cinemas from July 4, which was set out as part of a 50-page document issued by Boris Johnson on how the country will reopen after the coronavirus lockdown.

“We have been liaising closely with authorities across Europe to design operating procedures that can provide the degree of social distancing required and allow an experience for our customers and staff that is as safe as possible,” said Vue.

Cinemas were ordered to close when the nation first went into lockdown due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The chain says it plans to start "physically isolating family groups through our online booking systems, staggering film times to maintain social distancing."

The brand has also pledged to introduce "enhanced cleaning and employee protection protocols"

A spokesperson for the chain said" “Big screen entertainment is a force for good in society, providing an accessible and controlled way for families to begin to enjoy life outside their homes and we are excited to be able to start planning for a future where we can enjoy movies together again."

The boss of the chain Tim Richards, previously said the cinema had plans for reopening.

He said: “We have operating systems in place today which allow social distancing and cocooning within the cinema for couples, individuals or families who want to watch a movie.”

Mr Richards added the chain is prepared for “every possible eventuality, ranging from social distancing to restricted access”.

