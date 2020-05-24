Breaking News

UK Civil Service's Twitter account calls Boris Johnson's response 'arrogant and offensive'

24 May 2020, 18:30 | Updated: 24 May 2020, 18:35

The UK Civil Service Twitter account called Boris Johnson's response arrogant and offensive
The UK Civil Service Twitter account called Boris Johnson's response arrogant and offensive. Picture: Twitter
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

The UK Civil Service Twitter account has called Boris Johnson's decision to defend Dominic Cummings "arrogant and offensive."

In a post that has since been deleted, the official page of the UK Civil Service asked: "Can you imagine having to work with these truth twisters?"

It called the prime minister's decision to defend his senior adviser "arrogant and offensive."

The post was only up for around 10 or 15 minutes but quickly received more than 32,000 retweets and 37,000 likes.

It is unclear whether the post was written by someone in the organisation or whether the account was hacked.

This story is being updated...

