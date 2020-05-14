Clap for carers: Britain pays tribute to key workers for eighth week in a row

People were urged to give an 'extra clap' to mark National ODP Day. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

Britain has come together for the eighth week in a row to pay tribute to NHS, social care and other key workers who are battling coronavirus.

Clap For Our Carers continues to gather a strong response with people taking to the streets, windows and balconies to give a rousing round of applause in tribute to frontline workers.

The weekly tradition has given communities a sense of togetherness and bonding during a difficult time coping with lockdown and social distancing measures - meaning people are unable to see friends and family.

Thank you to those wonderful people who care for all of us when we need it the most. Tonight, we clapped for all of you. #ThankYouNHS #ClapForCarers pic.twitter.com/ogD2vG4JUX — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) May 14, 2020

Since 26 March, people have clapped at 8pm on Thursdays to celebrate those continuing to work and support the country during the coronavirus outbreak.

Even Boris Johnson and his fiance Carrie Symonds applauded on Thursday evening, as well as the Royal Family.

Tonight people were also urged to give an "extra clap" to recognise operating department practitioners (ODPs) for National ODP Day.

Labour leader Sir Kier Starmer and his wife Victoria outside their home, as they join in the applause. Picture: PA

Drummers outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham. Picture: PA

Senior ODP Louise Cowey said: "t’s a really emotional job supporting patients with Covid-19. I’m often the last person they see before they're sedated for the breathing tubes to be put in place.

“I do everything possible to comfort them and ensure messages are passed on to their loved ones who are unable to see them face-to-face.”

Unison head of health Sara Gorton said: “These dedicated NHS staff work tirelessly behind the scenes at every stage of an operation.

“This annual event is particularly special this year given the pandemic. It’s great to recognise the important work they do.”