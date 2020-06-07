Conor McGregor announces retirement from UFC aged 31

7 June 2020, 11:30

Conor McGregor has announced his retirement from the UFC
Conor McGregor has announced his retirement from the UFC. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Conor McGregor has made the sudden announcement that he will retire from UFC at the age of 31.

The controversial Irishman, formerly featherweight and lightweight champion and one of the biggest names in the business, tweeted the news following the conclusion of the UFC 250 event.

However he has said twice before that he planned to retire before making a return to the UFC octagon.

He wrote: "Hey guys I've decided to retire from fighting.

"Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my world title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it's yours."

McGregor, who bows out with a 22-4 record, has made similar announcements in the past - previously 'retiring' in 2016 and 2019 before making his way back to the octagon.

He was just one bout into his latest comeback, having reversed his earlier decision to take on Donald Cerrone in a welterweight contest at UFC246. McGregor won via TKO in just 40 seconds, his first success in over three years.

A 'superfight' against fellow UFC great Anderson Silva had been on the cards this year, with the latter publicly touting the head-to-head over the weekend.

Other potential opponents included long-time rival Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jorge Masvidal.

In 2017 McGregor took a high-profile detour into the world of professional boxing, going down in 10 rounds to Floyd Mayweather in a showpiece event in Las Vegas.

