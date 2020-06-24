Cookham incident: Search launched for man feared missing in River Thames

Emergency services were seen on the River Thames near Cookham in Berkshire. Picture: @Levi_Genes/PA Media

By Megan White

A search has been launched after reports a man went missing after entering the River Thames in Berkshire.

Emergency services rushed to Cookham on Tuesday evening after police said they had received reports a man had gone into the river and had not been seen emerging from it.

Thames Valley Police Maidenhead tweeted: "We are on the scene in Odney Lane, in Cookham, following a report of a fear for welfare.

"It was reported that a man had entered the water.

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) said it was supporting the police, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service at the scene.

Thames Valley Air Ambulance and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance were also present.

Pictures from the scene appear to show rescue workers in boats on the river.

The incident appears to have taken place close to The Ferry pub.

SCAS earlier said in a tweet: "Reports of three boys having drowned in this incident are not correct."

The service said on Twitter that further updates will come from Thames Valley Police.

The police force did not respond to requests for more information about the incident.