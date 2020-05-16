Coronavirus death toll rises by 468 bringing UK total to 34,466

By Matt Drake

The UK's coronavirus death toll has risen by 468, bringing the total to 34,466.

As of 9am 16 May, there have been 2,489,563 tests, with 136,486 tests on 15 May, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) confirmed.

It also added that as of 5pm on May 15, those dying with the coronavirus has reached 34,466 across all settings.

The latest figures also show that almost half of all deaths happened outside hospital, totalling 206.

Meanwhile, a further 18 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of deaths there to 1,191, health officials said.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in England rose to 24,527, an increase from 181 yesterday.

1,742,028 people have been tested of which 240,161 tested positive.



In Scotland there was an increase of 41 from yesterday, bringing the total to 2,094 patients.

Wales recorded an increase of 18 deaths which brings the overall total to 1,191

Public Health Wales said a further 183 people had tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 12,142.

There have been four more deaths in Northern Ireland which has brought its total up to 473.

A total of 12,526 people have died in care homes and there is concern among critics that they were not adequately equipped with PPE.

All residents and members of staff in care homes in Wales will be able to get a coronavirus test, the Welsh Government has said.

Health minister Vaughan Gething said the change follows the latest scientific advice and brings Wales into line with England.

Previously only residents and staff in care homes with confirmed case of coronavirus were tested, as were homes with more than 50 beds, anyone being discharged from hospital into a care home, or anyone moving into a care home from the community.

Mr Gething said: "How we tackle coronavirus continually changes as we receive more emerging evidence and scientific advice.

"We have been very clear in our approach that our strategy is about reducing harm first and we will adapt policies in order to do this.

"I hope this brings further reassurance to those living and working in care homes and their families."