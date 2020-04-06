10 London transport workers die after contracting coronavirus

Eight of the deceased were bus workers, one of them worked for the underground and one of them for Transport for London. Picture: Getty

By Matt Drake

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has confirmed 10 public transport workers have died of coronavirus in London "over the last few days".

Eight of the deceased were bus workers, one of them worked for the underground and one of them for Transport for London (Tfl).

Record numbers of Tfl and London Underground staff are currently off work because they have Covid-19 or are having to self-isolate due to cases at home, Mr Khan said.

Speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty, the London Mayor said: "Well I'm afraid that the awful news is 10 people who work in public transport in London have lost their lives over the last few days.

"Eight of them are bus workers, one of them works for London Underground, and one of them works for Tfl.

"They're in my thoughts and prayers and my condolences go to those families.

"My message through LBC is: please, please, please unless you have to to go to work, please work from home. Or if you have to go to work then please avoid the rush hour if you can."

When asked if there was a pattern among those infected in London, Mr Khan said: "We are looking into that, no pattern. What we've done is make sure we do the best we can to keep our transport clean."

Mr Khan said some NHS staff are having to isolate due to members of households being infected with Covid-19.

He added a lack of testing is preventing them from being able to go back to the frontline as some may be immune to the virus.

He added that he is calling on the government to do more testing and also provide key workers with personal protective equipment.

Mr Khan said he is also giving London Fire Brigade the task of making sure all 32 London boroughs are given adequate PPE.

It comes as the UK coronavirus death toll reached 5,375 after 441 people perished.