Coronavirus: Family of 13-year-old who died from Covid-19 beg people to stay at home

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab died in King's College Hospital. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

The family of a 13-year-old who died while having coronavirus have urged the public to respect the government's quarantine rules.

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, from Brixton in south London, died in King's College Hospital on Monday.

He is thought to be the youngest person to have died from the disease.

His family said they are "beyond devastated" by his death and that he had no apparent underlying health conditions.

In a statement put out by the family, they plead with people to respect the new measures and rules to protect people.

The statement reads: "We are all praying at this difficult time for all the people affected by this Covid-19 virus and we wish everybody speedy recovery.

“We also wanted to re-iterate the need for people to listen to government guidance. Covid-19 is a virus that is attacking all members of our society, not just older people or those with pre-existing conditions.

“So please do everything you can to ensure that we adhere to social distancing; that people stay at home as much as they possibly can, to protect the NHS and save lives.

“We are also thankful for all the prayers and appreciate respect for our privacy from the media at this difficult time in our lives.”

Ismail had also tragically lost his father recently too. His family said they have decided not to release a photograph of him.

It comes as the death toll from deaths attributed to coronavirus reached 2,352.

A spokesman for King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said: "Sadly, a 13-year old boy who tested positive for Covid-19 has passed away, and our thoughts and condolences are with the family at this time.

"The death has been referred to the Coroner and no further comment will be made."