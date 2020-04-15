Coronavirus: More than 3,000 fines handed out for those flouting lockdown rules

Police in England and Wales have issued more than 3,000 fines to people thought to be flouting lockdown rules.

A total of 3,203 fines were issued in England between 27 March and 13 April, while police in Wales handed out 209 fines on Easter weekend alone.

The £60 penalties have been given to people who were believed to be breaching government guidelines on only going out once a day for exercise - and prohibits meeting others, sunbathing or socialising.

It can be reduced to £30 if paid within a fortnight.

According to police, a third of the fines were given to people aged 18-24, while another third were handed to 25-34-year-olds. Just 26 people aged between 65-100 received penalties.

The highest number of notices - 380 - were issued in Lancashire, which the National Police Chief's Council said could be due to the number of people visiting the seaside town of Blackpool.

Deputy Chief Constable Sara Glen said coastal areas and sunny weather caused a "challenge there".

She added: "If we look at Lancashire, they had a phenomenal... 4,853 calls for service.

"They needed to issue 380 fines - very much due to barbecues, house parties... Blackpool, beaches, you've got a lot going on there in terms of temperature, location, context."

Meanwhile, Sussex Police Chief Constable Giles York said fines had been handed to out to people who had travelled more than 100 miles from Birmingham to enjoy the recent sunshine on Brighton beach.

Another family, he said, had travelled from St Albans to Camber for a walk along the coast, while a couple were warned after travelling from Hemel Hempstead to Eastbourne to see the view.