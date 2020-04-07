Breaking News

Coronavirus: 4.8 per cent of England and Wales deaths in one week related to Covid-19

A temporary structure is built in the grounds of Westminster Coroners Court, to expand the mortuary's capacity during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture: PA

By Megan White

4.8 per cent of all UK deaths in the week ending 27 March were related to Covid-19, up from 1 per cent the previous week, according to the Office of National Statistics.

Of the deaths registered in week 13, 539 mentioned coronavirus, up from 103 (1 per cent) the previous week.

This is lower than the figures reported by the Department of Health and Social Care as it takes time for deaths to be reported.

The death toll of those who passed away in hospital from coronavirus across the UK is 5,373.

A total of 150,047 deaths were registered in England and Wales between 28 December 2019 and 27 March 2020 (year to date), and of these, 647 involved COVID-19.

Including deaths that occurred up to 27 March but were registered up to 1 April, the number involving COVID-19 was 1,639.

Of deaths involving COVID-19 in Week 13, 92.9 per cent (501 deaths) occurred in hospital with the remainder occurring in hospices, care homes and private homes.

