Coronavirus: Brits told to cancel holidays 'indefinitely' as Foreign Office changes travel advice

The Foreign Office has changed travel advice. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Brits have been told to avoid going abroad "indefinitely" after the Foreign Office changed its travel advice surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Government advice initially advised on 17 March that the recommended against "all but essential travel" for at least 30 days while the globe comes to terms with Covid-19.

But this advice has now been extended "indefinitely".

More to follow...