Coronavirus cases at Anglesey chicken factory rise to 158

158 people have been confirmed to have coronavirus at 2 Sisters chicken factory in Anglesey. Picture: Google

By Kate Buck

An Anglesey chicken factory has seen an outbreak of coronavirus cases rise to 158.

Production was stopped at the 2 Sisters factory in Llangefni, Anglesey, on Thursday after the Covid-19 outbreak was declared and staff told to self-isolate for two weeks.

The company employs 560 people at the branch, which produces around one third of poultry products eaten in the UK.

All workers at the branch are now self-isolating, and over 400 staff have been tested so far.

Public Health Wales said it recorded an increase of 83 confirmed positive cases identified over the 24 hours to 3pm on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections to 158.

It had previously recorded 75 infections.

Dr Christopher Johnson, consultant in health protection at Public Health Wales, said: "Since we commenced targeted testing last Thursday, over 400 members of staff have provided samples so far. Testing of employees continues, and it is likely that some additional cases will be identified in the coming days."

Much of Wales is still closed, although non-essential shops are being opened today. Picture: PA

It comes amid concerns over how coronavirus outbreaks are announced, with another cluster at the Kober meat processing plant in Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire, confirmed by owner Asda on Friday.

On Thursday, the 2 Sisters Food Group announced it was "doing the right thing" and would cease work on site for 14 days with immediate effect.

The company said the first reported positive case at the plant was on May 28, and a full "safe ways of working" action plan had been in place since early March.

Production at the factory will be transferred to other company locations until July 2.

Dr Johnson said: "The increase in cases is as we anticipated when a focused track-and-trace programme is implemented, and does not mean that the spread of infection is increasing.

"I would like to thank the workforce and wider community for their swift co-operation with this test-and-trace process. This rapid response is providing vital information to help minimise the further spread of Covid-19 locally.

"We must remember that Covid -19 has not gone away. Incidents like this show the potential for pockets of asymptomatic undiagnosed infection in the community, highlighting the importance of the adherence to social distancing and hygiene measures."

Anglesey County Council leader Llinos Medi said: "With a significant number of confirmed coronavirus cases amongst employees - this is a huge priority, not only for us on Anglesey, but for the whole of North Wales."

Also on Thursday, in Wrexham, North Wales, 38 staff at the Rowan Foods factory tested positive for the virus, though bosses said the cases showed an increase in the locality rather than a spread within the site.

2 Sisters Food Group is one of the largest food producers in the UK, with brands including Fox's Biscuits and Holland's Pies.

The Llangefni site does not supply retail or branded food service customers, said the company.

