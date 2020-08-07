Coronavirus cases in England levelled off in past week, ONS data shows

The number of day-to-infection from Covid-19 has decreased in the past week. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

The number of coronavirus cases in England has reduced in the past week amid fears of a second wave, the ONS has said.

New data shows an average of 3,700 people per day in private households in England were estimated to be newly infected with Covid-19 between 27 July and 2 August - down slightly from 4,200 per day in the previous week.

A total of 28,300 people in private households in England had Covid-19 between July 27 and August 2, according to new estimates, which is the equivalent of about 0.05% of the population - or one in 1,900 individuals.

The figures do not include people staying in hospitals, care homes or other institutional settings.

The ONS said that while recent figures had suggested the percentage of individuals testing positive for Covid-19 had risen since the end of June, there is now evidence to suggest that this trend may have levelled off.

It said there is no clear evidence from its infection survey to say whether Covid-19 infection rates differ by region in England, nor whether infection rates have increased in different regions over the past six weeks.

The survey also extended its reach to Wales, which estimate that 1,400 people in Wales had COVID-19 (95% credible interval: 400 to 3,400). This is around 1 in 2,200 people.

The modelled estimates for the latest six-week period are based on 119,853 swab tests collected over this period.

Meanwhile in Scotland, taking customer contact details will become mandatory across Scotland's hospitality sector next week following a rise in Covid-19 cases - 66 today - and an outbreak in Aberdeen.

Government guidance currently states pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants should collect customer details to allow contact tracing, but this will become law from 14 August.

Speaking at the Scottish Government's regular coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh on Friday , the First Minister also announced an expansion of premises where face coverings will be mandatory.

They are currently compulsory on public transport and in shops, and from August 14 this will be extended to "a range of indoor premises" including libraries, museums and places of worship.