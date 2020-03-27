Pregnant Carrie Symonds in self isolation after PM tests positive for coronavirus

Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson are expecting their baby in "early summer". Picture: PA

By Rachael Kennedy

Boris Johnson's positive test for coronavirus has sparked concerns for the health of his pregnant fiance Carrie Symonds.

The couple, who are expecting a baby in "early summer", were last pictured together at the Commonwealth Service on 9 March.

Downing Street has suggested they are not living together at present.

On Friday, the prime minister's official spokesman said Mr Johnson was following "all the guidelines" issued by Public Health England when asked if his partner was living nearby.

He added: "His circumstance is such that he will be required to self-isolate for seven days."

Mr Johnson confirmed on Friday his positive result for Covid-19, and said he had been experiencing "mild" symptoms since earlier in the week.

In a video posted to Twitter, the 55-year-old confirmed he would still be leading the fight against coronavirus despite being in self-isolation at Downing Street.

He did not comment on whether he had been in contact with Ms Symonds.

Official advice from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) said pregnant women are considered among the category of vulnerable people who should be extra vigilant around those with symptoms of the virus.

However, it is not yet clear whether the new virus has a more adverse affect on mother and unborn baby than the general population.

The most severe symptoms appear to be more prevalent in the elderly, and those with suppressed immune systems and underlying health conditions.

There is also no current evidence to suggest a greater chance of miscarriage or harm to the baby should a mother contract coronavirus - however, scientists are still learning about this new disease.

What should I do if I think I may have coronavirus or been exposed?

If you are pregnant and you have either:

+ a high temperature

+ a new, continuous cough

You should stay at home for 7 days. Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you are staying at home.

You should contact the maternity unit looking after your pregnancy to inform them that you have symptoms suggestive of coronavirus, particularly if you have any routine appointments in the next 7 days.

You should use the online coronavirus service, or call NHS 111 if:

+ you feel you cannot cope with your symptoms at home

+ your condition gets worse

+your symptoms do not get better after 7 days

If you have concerns about the wellbeing of yourself or your unborn baby during your self-isolation period, contact your midwife, or out-of-hours, your maternity team. They will provide further advice, including whether you need to attend hospital.