Coronavirus LIVE: USA passes one million Covid-19 cases

29 April 2020, 05:49 | Updated: 29 April 2020, 05:51

Testing will be ramped up across the UK. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The number of Covid-19 cases in the United States has passed a million, accounting for nearly a third of the total cases worldwide.

The figures, from tracking at Johns Hopkins University, show a worldwide coronavirus death toll of more than 210,000, though the real numbers are likely to be higher owing to limited testing and differences in counting deaths.

It comes as 21,678 patients have now died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Monday, up 586 on the day before.

Testing will be more widely rolled out, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed, to allow those who need to leave the house for work to be tested for coronavirus.

Some 43,453 tests were carried out across the UK on Monday.

Follow all the news as it happens:

