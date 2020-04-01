Government will test 25,000 for coronavirus 'by mid April' minister says

Government minister Robert Jenrick. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

The Government has said the UK must go "further, faster" to ramp up the coronavirus testing capacity, one minister has revealed to LBC testing will not reach capacity until mid-April.

Housing and Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said the Government were "trying to ramp up production of testing as quickly as we can."

The minister said the priority is testing NHS staff, revealing over the weekend 900 healthcare workers were tested for coronavirus.

He told LBC's Nick Ferrari, on Monday the NHS tested "8,240 people" but they now have the capacity to test "more than 12,000" people per day.

But the minister said testing had proved slower "than we would have liked to increase production to the level we need as a country" but he said access to some reagents were an "issue".

He said getting access to "all of the ingredients" had proved "something of a challenge."

Some of the much-needed ingredients are being imported from other countries, Mr Jenrick said: "As you would expect with the nature of a global pandemic demand is very high for them."

Citing British manufacturing as one of the country's strengths, Mr Jenrick said different countries have different healthcare manufacturing strengths. He said he believed ventilators would be a good example of British manufacturing coming through.

When Nick Ferrari questioned the minister on comments by the chemicals industry body, Mr Jenrick said: "as I understand it we don't have access to all the chemicals we need."

On Monday, Michael Gove said: "One of the constraints on our capacity to increase testing overall is supply of the specific reagents, the specific chemicals, that are needed in order to make sure that tests are reliable."

A fact disputed by the industry association.

Mr Jenrick told LBC the country was starting to "ramp up production quite significantly" for Covid-19 testing kits.

He said "within days" the testing capacity would increase to 15,000 and then the Government would aim to meet its target to testing 25,000 people a day "by the middle of April."On the suggestion that Britain, in comparison to Germany, has not prepared properly to run a comprehensive testing system, he said: "I accept that we do need to ramp up production significantly. It isn't easy to procure the tests in a global pandemic because there is a great deal of demand."

He said testing was a "crucial part of the UK's response" to the coronavirus pandemic.

When Nick Ferrari asked why 17 million testing kits had been sold overseas instead of being used in the UK, the minister said the Government was working with British manufacturers.

"We will buy any tests as long as they are up to standards in the UK."