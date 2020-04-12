UK coronavirus death toll passes 10,000-mark as 737 more people die

By Nick Hardinges

The number of people to die after contracting coronavirus in the UK has passed the 10,000-mark as another 737 lost their lives.

A further 5,288 people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the nation's tally of infections to 84,279, the latest figures show.

It comes after 78,991 people were reported to have contracted the virus as of Friday.

The 737 new deaths represent another significant jump on the total tally of 9,875 reported yesterday, but a slower rise than in previous days.

It brings the UK tally to 10,612.

The number of people to have died in hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus is accurate as of 5pm 11 April.

Similarly, as of 9am 12 April, a total of 352,974 people have been tested of which 268,695 returned negative.

There were 12,776 tests carried out on Friday.

As of 9am 12 April, 352,974 tests have concluded, with 18,000 tests on 11 April.



282,374 people have been tested of which 84,279 tested positive.



NHS England said on Sunday a further 657 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total deaths in the country to 9,594.

Patients were aged between 26 and 100 years old and 42 of the 657 patients (aged between 30 and 98 years old) had no known underlying health condition.

Another 16 people with coronavirus died in Scotland, taking the total number of confirmed deaths there to 566.

The Scottish Government's figures revealed that 31,114 tests have now been carried out across Scotland, which is an additional 1,211 tests in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Public Health Wales confirmed a further 18 patients died after testing positive for the disease, bringing the total number of deaths in the nation to 369.

Finally, the number of people with coronavirus to die in a hospital setting in Northern Ireland rose to 118, with 11 further deaths reported on Sunday.

There were 89 new cases of the virus, bringing the total of confirmed positive tests in the region since the outbreak began to 1,806, officials said.