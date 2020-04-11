Breaking News

UK coronavirus death toll surges by 917 to 9,875

11 April 2020, 14:35 | Updated: 11 April 2020, 14:57

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK rose by 917 on Saturday
The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK rose by 917 on Saturday. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

The number of people to have died in the UK after contracting coronavirus has leapt by 917 to 9,875.

A further 5,234 people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the nation's tally of infections to 78,991.

It comes after 73,758 people were reported as contracting the virus as of Friday.

The 917 new deaths represent another significant rise on the total tally of 8,958 reported yesterday.

The number of people to have died in hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus is accurate as of 5pm 10 April.

Similarly, as of 9am 11 April, a total of 269,598 people have been tested of which 190,607 returned negative.

There were 12,993 tests carried out on Friday.

For all the latest coronavirus updates, follow our live blog here

It follows the worst day on record for coronavirus-related deaths in the UK on Friday when the tally rose by 980.

NHS England confirmed a further 823 coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the English tally to 8,937.

One of the victims was just 11-years-old and the oldest was 102.

Thirty-three of the patients had no known underlying health conditions and they were all aged between 29 and 94.

Their families have been informed.

A total of 542 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland have died, a rise of 47 on Friday's figure, according to the Scottish Government.

Across the country, 29,903 people have now been tested for Covid-19, with 5,590 testing positive.

As of Friday night, 1,855 patients were in Scottish hospitals with either confirmed or suspected coronavirus, an increase of 23.

Of those, 212 were being treated in intensive care units, up five from the previous night and the same number as on Thursday.

