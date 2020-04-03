UK coronavirus death toll surges by 684 to 3,605 in the biggest daily rise yet

The UK has recorded its largest daily increase in the number of deaths once again. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

The number of people to have died in the UK after contracting coronavirus has jumped by 684 to 3,605 - the largest daily increase yet.

A further 4,450 people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the nation's tally to 38,168.

Friday's rise, along with Wednesday's figure of 563 and Thursday's of 569, sees the UK report more than 500 deaths three days in a row for the first time.

Today's number is once again the largest daily rise so far in Britain since the outbreak began, as the record continues to be broken on a daily basis.

It took 19 days for the number of UK deaths to reach 300, whereas it has taken just 11 more days for the number to leap to well above 3,000.

UPDATE on coronavirus (#COVID19) testing in the UK:



As of 9am 3 April, a total of 173,784 people have been tested of which 38,168 tested positive.



As of 5pm on 2 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 3,605 have sadly died. pic.twitter.com/vmTosNMPyS — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) April 3, 2020

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 infections has taken two weeks to leap from just under 4,000 on 20 March to just under 40,000 today.

The number of people to have died in hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus is accurate as of 5pm 2 April.

Similarly, as of 9am 3 April, a total of 173,784 people have been tested of which 135,616 returned negative.

The reason behind the differing times is that the data comes from separate sources.

Public Health England confirmed that 11,764 people were tested in England on Thursday, meaning the more than 10,000 tests have been carried out in the nation two days in a row.

The Department of Health said testing capacity for inpatient care in England currently stands at 12,799 tests per day.

Another quick update from me on our campaign against #coronavirus.



You are saving lives by staying at home, so I urge you to stick with it this weekend, even if we do have some fine weather.#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/4GHmJhxXQ0 — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 3, 2020

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson released a video on social media updating the nation on his health after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

The UK leader said he is "feeling better" but will remain in self-isolation until his temperature drops.

He also urged the British public to stick with social distancing and not be tempted to "hang out" in the warmer weather predicted for this weekend.

Mr Johnson said: "Although I'm feeling better and I've done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom, I still have a temperature.

"So, in accordance with government advice, I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes."

Mr Johnson urged people not to break social distancing rules as the weather warms up, even if they were going "a bit stir crazy."