Coronavirus-related deaths rise by 67 as England eases lockdown

Customers enjoying their drinks in Soho during the "Super Saturday" in London. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

Coronavirus-related deaths have risen by 67 as England eases lockdown restrictions and reopens pubs.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 44,198 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Friday, which up by 67 from the previous day.

The Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which are thought to have passed 55,000.

It comes the same day as so-called "Super Saturday" which has seen shops, hairdressers and pubs reopen in England.

Public Health Wales said a further five people died after testing positive for the virus, which takes the total number of deaths to 1,530.

Also, there have been no new deaths recorded for people who tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

The total number of people who have died after being confirmed to have the virus remains at 2,488.

Towards the end of June there was a four-day period where no confirmed coronavirus deaths were recorded in Scotland.

England saw hundreds queuing to get inside pubs for their first draft pint in months, with some flouting social distancing rules.

More than half of voters think the hospitality sector has been reopened too soon, according to a new poll.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Some 52% believe outlets like pubs and restaurants are going back into business early, the Opinium survey states.

The snapshot survey shows that 73% expect a second outbreak of Covid-19 this year.

More than half of voters think the hospitality sector has been reopened too soon

Some 52% believe outlets like pubs and restaurants are going back into business early, the Opinium survey states.

The snapshot survey shows that 73% expect a second outbreak of Covid-19 this year.