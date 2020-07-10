Coronavirus deaths rise by 48 bringing UK total to 44,650

By Matt Drake

The UK's coronavirus death toll has risen by 48, bringing the total to 44,650.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 44,650 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Thursday - up by 48 from 44,602 the previous day.

The Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which are thought to have passed 55,000.

The DHSC also said that in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Friday, 160,970 tests were carried out or dispatched across all pillars, with 512 positive results. Overall, a total of 288,133 cases have been confirmed.

A further 22 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths in hospitals to 29,013, NHS England said.

The patients were aged between 52 and 99 and all of them had known underlying health conditions.

Another four deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

There are no new deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus in Wales, with the number remaining at 1,540, Public Health Wales said.

The total number of cases in Wales increased by 10 to 15,939.

No new coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Scotland for the second day running, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

The First Minister told the Scottish Government's coronavirus briefing 2,490 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for Covid-19, no change since Wednesday.

An increase in confirmed cases of young people with coronavirus in south Liverpool has led public health officials to warn the illness can infect anyone.

There have been around 30 cases in the area over the last fortnight, with half of them in people aged 15-24.

Matt Ashton, Liverpool's director of public health, said: "Everyone is at risk of Covid-19 but we know that there is a perception among younger people that they are less at risk.

"The easing of the lockdown means this is a really dangerous moment for case numbers and we need people not to let their guard down and throw away all of the sacrifices we have made since March.

"We owe it to each other to take precautions and look after each other, regardless of their age."

Places affected include Belle Vale, Childwall, Woolton, Knotty Ash, Allerton and Hunts Cross, as well as Haleswood in Knowsley.