UK coronavirus-related deaths rise by 43 bringing total to 42,632

A woman wearing a face mask waits at a bus stop on Regent Street in London. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

The number of people who have been confirmed as having died with coronavirus has risen by 43 across hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

As of 5pm on Saturday, the total number to have died after testing positive for coronavirus is 42,632 people, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

The Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which is thought to have passed 53,000.

In the 24-hour period up to 9am on Sunday, the DHSC said 175,018 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 1,221 positive results.

Overall, a total of 7,890,145 tests have been carried out and 304,331 cases have been confirmed positive.

The figure for the number of people tested has been "temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting" across all methods of testing.

No deaths of patients in Scotland who have tested positive for coronavirus were registered in the past 24 hours, according to the latest Scottish Government figures

A total of 2,472 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for Covid-19, no change on Saturday's figure.

This marks the fifth day in June when the death total has not changed.

The Scottish Government's daily statistical update indicate 18,156 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 26 from 18,130 the previous day.

Of those who have tested positive, 518 were in hospital on Saturday night.

A total of 16 patients were in intensive care with either confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a rise of two in 24 hours.