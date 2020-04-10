Coronavirus: 'Much loved' teacher dies aged 35 after catching virus

Emma Clarke taught at the Ormiston Bolingbroke Academy. Picture: Google Street View

By Matt Drake

A "much loved and gifted" science teacher has died aged 35 after it is thought she contracted Covid-19.

Emma Clarke, who taught at Ormiston Bolingbroke Academy in Runcorn, Cheshire, died on Thursday.

In a letter to parents, principal Tony Rawdin said: "We are very sorry to have to share the tragic news that Emma Clarke, a much-loved and gifted member of staff, sadly died yesterday seemingly after she contracted the coronavirus and became unwell.

"All of our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with her family and loved ones at this difficult time.

"Many of you will have known her, Emma was one of those people who everyone liked.

"She was a brilliant science teacher and very popular with her pupils, not least her Year 11 tutor group, and her colleagues.

"I know that this may come as a shock to you and that you and your children may be incredibly saddened."

He said that staff and students would be able to remember Ms Clarke together when the academy reopens.

Mr Rawdin added: "For now, I speak for everyone connected with the school in saying that we will always remember Emma extremely fondly, and I am sure you will join me in sending our deepest condolences to Emma's family at this difficult time."

According to her Linkedin profile, the former University of Leicester and Liverpool Hope University student had worked at the academy since September 2017 and previously was employed as a research chemist for up to 10 years.