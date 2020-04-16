Coronavirus: Four Chelsea Pensioners die after contracting Covid-19

A total of 15 of the Pensioners have recovered from the illness. Picture: PA

By Rachael Kennedy

Four Chelsea Pensioners have died after contracting coronavirus, a spokesperson for the Royal Hospital Chelsea has confirmed.

In a statement on Thursday, the Royal said two of the deaths had occurred at its facility, while another two of the Pensioners had lost their lives at a local NHS hospital.

It added that a further 15 Pensioners had since recovered from a confirmed diagnosis, or symptoms of the virus when testing was previously unavailable.

"We continue to review the measures in place at the Royal Hospital in light of our own detailed analysis, of the clinical and scientific data available from outside and mindful of current and emerging government, NHS and Public Health England advice," the spokesperson said.

The Royal Hospital Chelsea in central London is a retirement home occupied by 290 Chelsea Pensioners - who are veterans of the British armed forces.

Since 14 February, the home said it had begun to introduce a "graduated series of measures" to protect its population and staff.

It did not say how many of its residents in total had tested positive or had reported symptoms of COVID-19.

