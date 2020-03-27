Coronavirus: Gogglebox's Sandra 'crying' after sister-in-law dies with Covid-19

Sandra was a firm favourite on the Channel 4 show. Picture: Twitter

By Rachael Kennedy

Googlebox star Sandra Martin has said her sister-in-law has died after contracting coronavirus.

In a tweet on Friday, the 58-year-old said: "Am crying. My brother's wife just died of coronavirus. R.I.P to my sister-in-law. [sic]"

The Googlebox favourite, who quit the show in 2017, had first revealed to her 109,000 Twitter followers on 20 March that her sister-in-law had been admitted to hospital with the illness, which has killed hundreds people in the UK.

AM CRYING. MY BROTHER WIFE JUST DIED OF CORONAVIRUS ❤💛💚 R.I.P MY SISTER IN LAW. — SANDRA CHARITY MARTIN AKA QUEEN BEE (@sandragogglebox) March 27, 2020

She said her brother was self-isolating and the whole experience had made her feel "very unwell".

"When it hits your doorstep, you feel the pain...am constantly praying...my heart goes out to everyone.[sic]"

Sandra Martin (left) with her best friend Sandy Channer (right), who both appear on Googlebox. Picture: PA

Just five days later, Ms Martin said both her sister-in-law and her daughter were still in hospital "but critical".

She added that she had called her brother that morning and had been told that he was "at his wife's side".

20TH OF MARCH I TOLD YOU MY BROTHER WIFE AND HER DAUGHTER WAS IN HOSPITAL WITH CORONVIRUS. ...WELL JUST SPOKE TO MY BROTHER AND THEY ARE BOTH STILL IN HOSPITAL BUT CRITICAL NOW. ..THE HOSPITAL CALL MY BROTHER 10AM THIS MORNING HE IS AT HIS WIFE SIDE.PRAY — SANDRA CHARITY MARTIN AKA QUEEN BEE (@sandragogglebox) March 25, 2020

It comes as the UK confirmed its death toll to Covid-19 had risen to 578 on Thursday, with more than 11,000 people infected.

Globally, more than 540,000 people have contracted the virus, with highest number of cases being recorded in the US, and is followed by China, Italy and Spain respectively.