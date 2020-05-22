Every tube station in London now has a hand sanitiser station to combat coronavirus

There are 1,495 hand sanitiser dispensers now installed. Picture: CleanedUp

By Matt Drake

Every tube station in London now has a purpose-built hand sanitiser dispenser to help tackle the coronavirus.

Thanks to a partnership between CleanedUp and Transport for London, every station in the capital will be given a vital tool to stop the spread of coronavirus.

CleanedUp - a spin-off of phone charging network ChargedUp - took its expertise in creating power bank "stations" to create sanitiser dispenser points.

There are 1,495 hand sanitiser dispensers now installed to help staff and travellers stay safe while using the underground.

CleanedUp CEO Hugo Tilmouth said: "We received the order from TfL on Thursday 8th May and delivered units to all their stations by the following Sunday 17th.

The scheme has been rolled out thanks to a partnership between CleanedUp and Transport for London. Picture: CleanedUp

"It was a massive undertaking, and with the Prime Minister announcing an easing of lockdown rules, it was essential that it was completed on time.

"We’ve partnered with sanitiser manufactures in the UK to ensure we have a consistent supply to help keep the country safe and clean. We are installing units in other major transportation hubs in the coming weeks."

Charging for bus travel in London will resume on Saturday, Transport for London (TfL) has announced.

The requirement to touch in a contactless, Oyster or concessionary card when boarding will initially be required on 85 routes served by single-door and New Routemaster buses.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

It will be rolled out across all buses "once further safety measures have been introduced to protect bus drivers".

Twenty-nine London bus drivers have died after being infected with coronavirus, according to TfL.

Passengers have not needed to present their payment card since April 20 in a bid to boost the safety of drivers.

But the Government is requiring TfL to resume the collection of bus fares as part of the £1.6 billion bailout agreed last week.

TfL said that on buses where payments will be required from Saturday, drivers' protective screens have had the opening where cash was previously accepted sealed off, in addition to vinyl screens fitted last month to block communication holes.

Bus services were ramped up to 85% of normal frequencies this week and TfL is working towards reinstating 100% of its timetables "as soon as possible".

Passengers are being asked to avoid non-essential use of public transport despite lockdown restrictions being eased to enable social distancing.

TfL's director of bus operations Claire Mann said: "This is a phased return to reinstating payments, so please follow the instructions and signage on the bus.

"And whatever buses you use, please wear a face covering. This allows bus drivers, and those who need to use buses, to continue to do so safely."