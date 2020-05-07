539 more people die from coronavirus bringing UK death toll to 30,615

File photo: A man and woman wearing face masks outside the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London. Picture: PA

By Megan White

The number of people to die from coronavirus in the UK rose by 539 today, bringing the total figure for deaths in all settings to 30,615.

The latest figures from the Department of Health show that a total of 30,615 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Wednesday, up by 539 from 30,076 the day before.

On Thursday, NHS England announced 383 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 22,432.

Scotland’s death toll rose by 59 to 1,762 on Wednesday, while in Wales the total rose by 18 to 1,062.

There were four more deaths in Northern Ireland, bringing total fatalities there to 422.

The latest numbers came as the Prime Minister was reviewing coronavirus lockdown measures ahead of an expected easing of the restrictions on Monday.

The UK's death toll compared to others across the world as of Thursday afternoon. Picture: Cabinet Office

The new figures include 29,710 deaths that occurred in England and Wales up to April 24 and which had been registered up to May 2, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Of the 383 new deaths in England announced today, 58 occurred on May 6, 120 occurred on May 5 and 29 occurred on May 4.

The figures also show 29 of the new deaths took place on May 1-3, 131 took place in April, while the remaining 16 deaths occurred in March, with the earliest new death taking place on March 19.

April 8 continues to have the highest number of hospital deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19 occurring on a single day in England, with a current total of 883.

Today's figures from NHS England show that 3,154 hospital patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 died between April 25 and May 6 - which, together with the total figure of 32,898 registered deaths, suggests the overall death toll for the UK has now passed 36,000.

In Italy, 29,315 people have died and in Spain the figure stands at 25,817.