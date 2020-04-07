Coronavirus: 'Incredibly dedicated' surgeon dies after testing positive

Surgeon Jitendra Rathod died on Monday in Cardiff. Picture: Cardiff & Vale University Health Board

By Megan White

An "incredibly dedicated" surgeon has died after testing positive for Covid-19.

Jitendra Rathod was an associate specialist in cardio-thoracic surgery at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

The father-of-two died in the hospital's general intensive care unit early on Monday morning, health officials confirmed.

It is not known if he had any underlying health conditions.

A statement posted on the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board website paid tribute to Mr Rathod.

It said he had worked in the Department of Cardio-Thoracic surgery since the mid-1990s.

After a brief stint abroad, Mr Rathod - known as Jitu to colleagues and friends - returned to the University Hospital of Wales in 2006.

The health board said: "He was an incredibly dedicated surgeon who cared deeply for his patients.

"He was well-liked and greatly respected by one and all.

"He was a very compassionate and a wonderful human being.

"His commitment to the speciality was exemplary. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

"We will miss him greatly."

Earlier on Monday, Public Health Wales said 302 new cases had tested positive for coronavirus in Wales.

The total number of confirmed cases in Wales is 3,499, though the true number of cases is likely to be higher.

A further 27 deaths were reported of people who had tested positive for Covid-19, taking the number of deaths in Wales to 193.

The death toll across the UK is 5,373, with 51,608 confirmed cases.

London has recorded the most deaths - 129. The Midlands has seen 75 and the North East & Yorkshire 67.