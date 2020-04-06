Live

Coronavirus LIVE: Dominic Raab to chair Covid-19 meeting after PM hospitalised

6 April 2020, 05:37 | Updated: 6 April 2020, 07:04

Dominic Raab is set to chair the Government's daily Covid-19 meeting
Dominic Raab is set to chair the Government's daily Covid-19 meeting. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will chair the Government's Covid-19 daily meeting after Boris Johnson was hospitalised as a "precautionary step"

The Prime Minister will stay for "as long as needed" in the London NHS hospital where he was taken on the advice of his doctor - rather than as an emergency.

Scotland's chief medical officer has resigned after breaching the UK coronavirus lockdown by visiting her second home.

The Queen's drawn on her wartime experience to call on the country to "remain resolute" to overcome the pandemic.

Her Majesty delivered a special address to the nation, telling families and friends who've been separated by the lockdown that "we'll meet again".

Follow the news as it happens:

Happening Now

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Coronavirus

Boris Johnson spends night in hospital as he battles coronavirus
A Tube train

Tube drivers must be given protective gear, demands union

WH Smith stock

WH Smith to raise cash to get it through Covid-19 crisis

Police on Hove beach have put out one BBQ

Watch: Police tip helmet full of water over beach BBQ amid coronavirus lockdown
The shadow of a man looms over a woman cowering on a sofa

Domestic abuse calls up 25% in coronavirus lockdown – charity
A Norwegian plane

Airline Norwegian hit by 61% fall in passenger numbers in March