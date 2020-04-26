Live

Coronavirus LIVE: PM to return to work as UK death toll surpasses 20,000

Boris Johnson is set to return to work next week. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to return to work on Monday after the UK coronavirus death toll surpassed 20,000.

A Downing Street source has said the prime minister is "raring to go" after meeting with colleagues yesterday to discuss the coronavirus crisis.

The UK leader has been recovering at his official country residence in Chequers after being released from St Thomas' Hospital in London following a battle with Covid-19.

It comes as the number of people to have died in UK hospitals after contracting the disease smashed through the 20,000 mark on Saturday.

A further 813 deaths were recorded yesterday, taking the country's tally to 20,319.

Meanwhile, the worldwide coronavirus death toll has reached more than 200,000, with the total cases almost hitting three million.

For all the latest coronavirus updates, follow the live blog below...