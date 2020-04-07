Live

Coronavirus LIVE: Boris Johnson spends night in intensive care

The PM has been in hospital since Sunday. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

The Prime Minister has been moved to an intensive care ward in a hospital in London after his Covid-19 symptoms got worse on Monday afternoon.

Mr Johnson is understood to be conscious and was moved to intensive care at about 7pm on Monday as a precaution should he require a ventilator due to coronavirus.

The 55-year-old had been admitted to St Thomas' hospital in central London on Sunday evening after testing positive for Covid-19 10 days ago.

The PM was in hospital for tests and observation, his doctors advised that he be admitted to intensive care on Monday evening.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who last spoke to Mr Johnson on Saturday, will deputise for the PM.

Follow all the news as it happens: