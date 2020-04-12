Live

Coronavirus LIVE: Boris Johnson and the Queen speak out on coronavirus

Boris Johnson and the Queen both spoke on coronavirus last night. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

The Prime Minister and Her Majesty the Queen both spoke out on coronavirus last night, while the UK death toll is set to surpass 10,000 on Sunday.

Boris Johnson told friends he owes his life to the doctors and nurses who looked after him while being treated for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Queen made a surprise address to the nation, during which she urged people to "keep apart" in order to keep others safe and adding: "Coronavirus will not overcome us."

It comes as the total number of deaths in UK hospitals soared by 917 up to 9,875 on Saturday, with that figure expected to soar past 10,000 today.

Elsewhere in the globe, the US surpassed Italy as the country with the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths yesterday, with the country's tally now standing at around 20,000 people.

You can follow all the latest updates below: