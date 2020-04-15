Live

Coronavirus LIVE: Ministers ramp up care home testing

15 April 2020, 05:22 | Updated: 15 April 2020, 05:32

Testing will be ramped up for those in care homes
Testing will be ramped up for those in care homes. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The testing of care home residents and staff is being stepped up - after Covid-19 outbreaks in facilities across England.

Any patient with symptoms will be checked, as well as anyone returning to social care from hospital, with staff will also be offered a test if they need one.

Across the UK, another 778 patients with the virus have died in hospitals, taking the nationwide death toll from coronavirus to 12,107.

Meanwhile, President Trump has ordered a halt to US payments to the World Health Organisation.

He claims the body "failed in its basic duty" to stop the spread of coronavirus and needs to be held accountable.

