Live

Coronavirus LIVE: Government launches national PPE plan

11 April 2020, 07:52

The government has launched a UK-wide plan to deliver PPE to all those on the front line
The government has launched a UK-wide plan to deliver PPE to all those on the front line. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

The UK government has launched a nationwide plan to ensure personal protective equipment reaches those on the front line of the coronavirus battle.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock launched the plan in order to make sure PPE was delivered to those who needed it most while fighting against Covid-19.

It comes after the UK death toll rose by 953 to reach just short of 9,000 on Friday - it now stands at 8,931.

Meanwhile, the global death toll has surpassed the 100,000 mark, with more than 1.6 million cases now confirmed in 185 countries, according to Johns Hopkins University.

On Friday, Mr Hancock also promised that the UK now has the capacity to test all key NHS staff and social care staff.

Follow all the latest coronavirus updates using our live blog below:

Happening Now

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Matt Hancock

Government faces backlash after calling protective equipment a ‘precious resource’
A woman wearing a mask looks at her phone

Life on the inside: 10 fun things to try when the lockdown ends
A marketplace in Grantham, Lincolnshire

Spending stays local as coronavirus alters shopping habits

British newspapers

What the papers say- April 11

Coronavirus

Ministers say ‘stay at home’ for Easter as Covid-19 deaths reach new high
Upskirting is now a specific criminal offence in England and Wales

CPS discloses number of upskirting convictions in year since law introduced