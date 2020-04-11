Live

Coronavirus LIVE: Government launches national PPE plan

The government has launched a UK-wide plan to deliver PPE to all those on the front line. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

The UK government has launched a nationwide plan to ensure personal protective equipment reaches those on the front line of the coronavirus battle.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock launched the plan in order to make sure PPE was delivered to those who needed it most while fighting against Covid-19.

It comes after the UK death toll rose by 953 to reach just short of 9,000 on Friday - it now stands at 8,931.

Meanwhile, the global death toll has surpassed the 100,000 mark, with more than 1.6 million cases now confirmed in 185 countries, according to Johns Hopkins University.

On Friday, Mr Hancock also promised that the UK now has the capacity to test all key NHS staff and social care staff.

