Coronavirus LIVE: 'At least' three more weeks of lockdown ahead

17 April 2020, 05:46

The nation has been under lockdown for four weeks
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The Prime Minister's deputy says it would be irresponsible for the government to indicate when the Covid-19 lockdown is likely to end.

Dominic Raab has extended the coronavirus restrictions for at least three weeks - saying doing otherwise could damage both public health and the economy.

Labour's supported the move but says ministers should explain how they plan to exit from the current arrangements.

A further 861 people with Covid-19 have died in UK hospitals - bringing the total to 13,729.

Meanwhile, Sadiq Khan has called on the Government to make face masks compulsory on public transport.

Follow all the news as it happens:

