Coronavirus LIVE: Lockdown could 'last for several more weeks'

Police officers are seen applauding NHS staff and key workers. Picture: Getty

By Matt Drake

People are being urged to stay home to curb the coronavirus outbreak as a chief medical adviser claims the lockdown could last for several more weeks.

The coronavirus lockdown will have to remain in place for "several more weeks", according to chief government adviser Professor Neil Ferguson.

He said the social distancing measures appeared to be working better than expected but they would need to see more evidence the spread of the disease was being reduced.

Prof Ferguson added that the measures could be lifted in stages and he said there would need to be more testing for cases of the disease.

Meanwhile, NHS England's national medical director Stephen Powis said it is "critical" that people obey social distancing measures this weekend to reduce the spread of coronavirus.