Coronavirus live: MPs urged to release lockdown exit strategy
19 April 2020, 08:44 | Updated: 19 April 2020, 09:10
Calls were mounting today for MPs to clarify the exact nature of Britain's exit strategy from the coronavirus lockdown.
It emerged the government is considering a 'traffic light' system.
Meanwhile Boris Johnson was facing criticism today amid reports he failed to attend a series of Cobra meetings in the early days of the crisis.
READ MORE: ‘Traffic light’ plan for lockdown exit as PM ‘directs ministers from Chequers’
READ MORE: No guarantee of vaccine and people must adapt ‘for foreseeable future,’ warns virus expert