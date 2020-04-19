Live

Coronavirus live: MPs urged to release lockdown exit strategy

19 April 2020, 08:44 | Updated: 19 April 2020, 09:10

Specialists spray disinfectant around posts in Eastleigh Town Centre
Specialists spray disinfectant around posts in Eastleigh Town Centre. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Calls were mounting today for MPs to clarify the exact nature of Britain's exit strategy from the coronavirus lockdown.

It emerged the government is considering a 'traffic light' system.

Meanwhile Boris Johnson was facing criticism today amid reports he failed to attend a series of Cobra meetings in the early days of the crisis.

READ MORE: ‘Traffic light’ plan for lockdown exit as PM ‘directs ministers from Chequers’

READ MORE: No guarantee of vaccine and people must adapt ‘for foreseeable future,’ warns virus expert

Marie Curie mourns death of 'generous and kind' nurse with Covid-19
Nato chief defends virus response after 'everyone caught off-guard' by pandemic
Search for lost loved ones revealed in newly-released First World War archives
Soothing sounds of nature played to keep cats calm during lockdown
No guarantee of vaccine and people must adapt 'for foreseeable future,' warns virus expert
'I can't reassure her without lying' – nurse reveals emotional impact on child