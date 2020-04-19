Live

Coronavirus live: MPs urged to release lockdown exit strategy

Specialists spray disinfectant around posts in Eastleigh Town Centre. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Calls were mounting today for MPs to clarify the exact nature of Britain's exit strategy from the coronavirus lockdown.

It emerged the government is considering a 'traffic light' system.

Meanwhile Boris Johnson was facing criticism today amid reports he failed to attend a series of Cobra meetings in the early days of the crisis.

