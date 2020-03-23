Live

Coronavirus live news: Britain edges closer to full lockdown

Masks have become an increasingly common sight in the UK. Picture: PA

By Megan White

The Prime Minister has warned "further measures" may be necessary to prevent the spread of coronavirus if people don't stay two metres apart.

Over the weekend, large crowds gathered in parks and seaside resorts up and down the country, despite official messages to stay at home due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, schools across the UK are closed today - with an appeal to parents to only send their children into a classroom if they are a key worker.

That includes NHS staff, police and those in food distribution.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's scheduled daily coronavirus press conference will not take place at 5pm, as he will be holding a Cobra meeting.

Instead, he will address the nation later this evening.

