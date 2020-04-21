Live

Coronavirus LIVE: Masks for public 'could put NHS supplies at risk'

21 April 2020, 05:34 | Updated: 21 April 2020, 05:36

NHS bosses have issued the warning
NHS bosses have issued the warning. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

There's a warning NHS workers could suffer shortages of masks if the Government begins telling the public to wear them.

Scientific advisers are reviewing the use of masks, despite the World Health Organisation suggeesting there is no evidence to support the general population wearing them.

NHS Providers says ministers should "fully assess" the impact any new advice could have.

It comes amid continued concerns over shortages of protective equipment for NHS staff treating coronavirus patients.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 124,743 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK with 16,509 deaths in hospitals.

Follow our live newsfeed for the latest:

