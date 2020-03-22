Live

Coronavirus LIVE: NHS will be 'overwhelmed' by Covid-19 if we don't heed advice

People are being urged to follow social distancing advice. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Boris Johnson has warned the NHS will be "overwhelmed" by the growing numbers of coronavirus patients if people do not follow social distancing advice.

The UK's Covid-19 death toll reached 233 yesterday, the same as Italy's total two weeks ago. Italy's toll has since risen to 4,825, making it the hardest-hit country in the world.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the Government was imposing measures "never seen before either in peace or war", but said they were essential as the outbreak gathered pace.

"The numbers are very stark, and they are accelerating. We are only a matter of weeks - two or three - behind Italy. The Italians have a superb health care system. And yet their doctors and nurses have been completely overwhelmed by the demand," he said.

"The Italian death toll is already in the thousands and climbing. Unless we act together, unless we make the heroic and collective national effort to slow the spread - then it is all too likely that our own NHS will be similarly overwhelmed."

