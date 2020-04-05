Coronavirus LIVE: the Queen to address the nation this evening

5 April 2020, 09:02 | Updated: 5 April 2020, 09:03

Car parks near the UK's beaches have been closed off
Car parks near the UK's beaches have been closed off. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

The Queen is due to address the nation today on the coronavirus crisis.

She will speak to the nation at 8pm this evening to acknowledge the difficulties Brits are facing in the crisis.

Separately, people have been criticised for flouting the government lockdown in nice weekend weather.

There will also be the government’s coronavirus press conference this afternoon.

Stay tuned here for all the developments LIVE as they happen.

Happening Now

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

John Alagos, 23, died after his shift at Watford General Hospital

Nurse, 23, on coronavirus front line, dies after collapsing at home
Dave Holt and his NHS van

On the front line: I’m only a van driver, but everyone’s going above and beyond
People exercise in Cannon Hill Park in Birmingham, as the UK continues in lockdown

Public sunbathing banned in lockdown, says Health Secretary

The Queen

Queen urges nation to show strength in response to coronavirus ‘challenge’
Dexter Lee alongside big brother Freddie and Sergeant Mark Wilson

Police pay birthday visit to cheer up four-year-old

Dr Catherine Calderwood

Scotland’s chief medical officer pictured visiting second home