Coronavirus LIVE: the Queen to address the nation this evening

Car parks near the UK's beaches have been closed off. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

The Queen is due to address the nation today on the coronavirus crisis.

She will speak to the nation at 8pm this evening to acknowledge the difficulties Brits are facing in the crisis.

Separately, people have been criticised for flouting the government lockdown in nice weekend weather.

There will also be the government’s coronavirus press conference this afternoon.

Stay tuned here for all the developments LIVE as they happen.