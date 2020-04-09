Live

Coronavirus LIVE: Raab to chair lockdown Cobra meeting with PM in hospital

9 April 2020, 03:13 | Updated: 9 April 2020, 03:22

Dominic Raab will chair a Cobra meeting while the PM remains in intensive care
Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The coronavirus lockdown will be discussed at an emergency Cobra meeting today - amid speculation it could continue into May.

Boris Johnson remains in intensive care with Covid-19 but his condition is said to be improving.

The Chancellor says Boris Johnson is "engaging positively" with medics at St Thomas's Hospital in London.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Secretary will hold an emergency Cobra meeting later to review lockdown restrictions.

It's been almost three weeks since they were first introduced - but the Welsh First Minister says he won't be lifting the measures yet.

