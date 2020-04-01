Live

Coronavirus LIVE: Government hopes to do 25,000 tests per day by 'mid-April'

The Government is set to ramp up its testing. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Ministers are under growing pressure to increase the rate of testing for coronavirus, as a 13-year-old boy became the first known child in the UK to die with the disease.

Ministers insist the UK is continuing to boost its capacity to test for coronavirus.

The Communities Secretary has told LBC the Government hopes to hit a target of 25,000 a day by the middle of the month.

It's currently about half that, while only 8,200 were carried out on Monday.

Meanwhile, the military is sending 80 personnel to help the South Central Ambulance Service's response to Covid-19.

They'll man emergency vehicles as well as take calls at response centres.

One of the biggest hospitals in the world is due to open in east London this week, to help treat Covid-19 patients.

The Nightingale has more than 4,000 beds - and it's thought at least 16,000 members of staff could be needed, if it reaches full capacity.

